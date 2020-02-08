TRB BEO Hall Ticket: Revised time-table released

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: The TRB BEO Hall Ticket has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam is being held for the direct recruitment of Block Education Officer in Elementary Education Department. The revised time-table for the Computer Based Test has also been released.

"Teachers Recruitment Board now releases the Provisional Admit Card and Revised Time Table for the eligible candidates who have applied for the said examination with City / Town and the district name for the examination centre in it,"

"A new admit card will be issued indicating the examination centre in the District already informed three days prior to the Scheduled date of examination. Further, it is instructed that candidates are expected to download the admit card once again and adhere to the instructions notified there on," the statement also read.

The CBT for the BEO recruitment would be held on February 12, 15 and 16. More details are available on www.trb.nic.in.