TNUSRB SI Exam Result and Marks 2020 released

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Mar 17: The TNUSRB SI Exam Result and Marks 2020 have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The board has also uploaded the answer key on its official website. The estimated number of vacancies will be intimated by September every year. A notification will be released calling for applications from eligible candidates. The methodology of selection will be published in the notification. The results are available on tnusrbonline.org.

NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 17th, 2020

How to check TNUSRB SI Exam Result and Marks 2020:

Go to tnusrbonline.org

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout