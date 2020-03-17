Keep youself updated with latestChennai News
TNUSRB SI Exam Result and Marks 2020 released
Chennai
Chennai, Mar 17: The TNUSRB SI Exam Result and Marks 2020 have been released. The same is available on the official website.
The board has also uploaded the answer key on its official website. The estimated number of vacancies will be intimated by September every year. A notification will be released calling for applications from eligible candidates. The methodology of selection will be published in the notification. The results are available on tnusrbonline.org.
How to check TNUSRB SI Exam Result and Marks 2020:
- Go to tnusrbonline.org
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout