  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test Supreme Court
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TNUSRB SI Exam Result and Marks 2020 released

    By
    |

    Chennai, Mar 17: The TNUSRB SI Exam Result and Marks 2020 have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    TNUSRB SI Exam Result and Marks 2020 released

    The board has also uploaded the answer key on its official website. The estimated number of vacancies will be intimated by September every year. A notification will be released calling for applications from eligible candidates. The methodology of selection will be published in the notification. The results are available on tnusrbonline.org.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 17th, 2020

      How to check TNUSRB SI Exam Result and Marks 2020:

      • Go to tnusrbonline.org
      • Click on the result link
      • Enter required details
      • Submit
      • View results
      • Download
      • Take a printout

      More CHENNAI News

      Read more about:

      results tamil nadu

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 15:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 17, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X