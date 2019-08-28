TNUSRB Answer Key 2019 released, raise objections by this date

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Aug 28: The TNUSRB Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The answer key for the written exam conducted for the Constable, fireman and jail warder recruitment has been released. Candidates can raise objections until September 3 2019, 6 pm.

There are over 8,000 vacancies that would announced through a notification. The vacancies would include Second guard - district and municipal armed forces (female and transgender), Secondary custody - Tamil Nadu special custody (male), Secondary prison guard (male and female), Firefighter (male). The salary would be a minimum of Rs 18,000 per month. The notification once released would be available on tnusrbonline.org.

How to download TNUSRB Answer Key 2019:

Go to tnusrbonline.org

Click on the answer key link

Enter required details

Submit

Download

Take a printout