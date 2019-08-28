  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TNUSRB Answer Key 2019 released, raise objections by this date

    By
    |

    Chennai, Aug 28: The TNUSRB Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The answer key for the written exam conducted for the Constable, fireman and jail warder recruitment has been released. Candidates can raise objections until September 3 2019, 6 pm.

    TNUSRB Answer Key 2019 released, raise objections by this date

    There are over 8,000 vacancies that would announced through a notification. The vacancies would include Second guard - district and municipal armed forces (female and transgender), Secondary custody - Tamil Nadu special custody (male), Secondary prison guard (male and female), Firefighter (male). The salary would be a minimum of Rs 18,000 per month. The notification once released would be available on tnusrbonline.org.

    How to download TNUSRB Answer Key 2019:

    • Go to tnusrbonline.org
    • Click on the answer key link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    answer key

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 8:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue