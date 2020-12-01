TNURSB hall ticket 2020 released: Check vacancy details

YouTube
    Chennai, Dec 01: the TNURSB hall ticket 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The hall ticket has been released for the constable exam by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. The recruitment exam is being held to fill up 3,784 vacancies to the Police Constable (Armed Forces).

    The recruitment board is filling up a total vacancy of 10,908 of which 6,574 vacancies are for Police Constable (Special Force), 458 vacancies to Fireman post, and 119 vacancies to Jail Warden post. The hall ticket is available on tnusrbonline.org.

    tamil nadu

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 12:42 [IST]
