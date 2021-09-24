YouTube
    TNPSC statement on the results on the release of the results held on April

    By Munesh Krishna
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Sep 24: In a statement released by the tnpsc release of the exam results for the post of assistant director and assistant superintendent of industry and commerce informed that the results will be released on January 9th and 10th.

    So far 60 persons were selected for the certificate verification.

    Candidates must be uploaded on the website between October 4 and 12th.

    Release of the results for the posts of Assistant Agriculture officer and assistant Horticulture officer which was held in April 17th will be released on the same date on January 9 and 10th.

    So far this department opted 383 people for the certificate verification.

    The release of the results for the Agricultural officer workplace which was held in 18th April will be also release by the TNPSC board shortly were 721 people's were selected for the certificate verification was announced in the statement released by the tnpsc board.

    Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 13:06 [IST]
    X