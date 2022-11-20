TNPSC Jobs 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility and more

YouTube
    Chennai, Nov 20: TNPSC Jobs 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service. The last date to submit application form is December 17.

    The application correction window will be open from December 22 through December 24, 2022.

    Representational Image

    On March 15, 2022, the recruitment exam will be from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment effort intends to fill 731 open positions altogether.

    TNPSC Jobs 2022: Eligibility

    Age Limit: The upper age limit fot unreserved category is 32 years as on July 1, 2022.

    Candidates must have B.V.Sc., Degree. (now known as B.V.Sc and A.H) and must have passed SSLC Examination or its equivalent examination with Tamil as one of the languages.

    TNPSC Jobs 2022: Steps to apply

    Go to the official website tnpsc.gov.in

    Click on "Apply Online" and click on the application link available against Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts

    Login using the credentials and fill the application form

    Upload required documents, pay the fee and submit the form

    Take a printout for future reference

    TNPSC Jobs 2022: Exam fee

    The candidates are required to pay the registration fee and examination fee of Rs 150 and Rs 200, respectively.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 23:20 [IST]
