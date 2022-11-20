No respite for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry yet, heavy rain alert till Nov 19

US, Indian companies driving technological innovation to new heights: US Consul General Chennai Judith Ravin

State Government spends on education, but rights are with Union Government

TNPSC Jobs 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility and more

Chennai

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Nov 20: TNPSC Jobs 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service. The last date to submit application form is December 17.

The application correction window will be open from December 22 through December 24, 2022.

On March 15, 2022, the recruitment exam will be from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment effort intends to fill 731 open positions altogether.

TNPSC Jobs 2022: Eligibility

Age Limit: The upper age limit fot unreserved category is 32 years as on July 1, 2022.

Candidates must have B.V.Sc., Degree. (now known as B.V.Sc and A.H) and must have passed SSLC Examination or its equivalent examination with Tamil as one of the languages.

TNPSC Jobs 2022: Steps to apply

Go to the official website tnpsc.gov.in

Click on "Apply Online" and click on the application link available against Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts

Login using the credentials and fill the application form

Upload required documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

TNPSC Jobs 2022: Exam fee

The candidates are required to pay the registration fee and examination fee of Rs 150 and Rs 200, respectively.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 23:20 [IST]