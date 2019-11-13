  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TNPSC Group 4 result 2019: Big surprise for 15 lakh candidates

    By
    |

    Chennai, Nov 13: The TNPSC Group 4 result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result declaration came as a surprise for candidates as they were expecting the same to be released sometime in December 2019. The written test for the same was held on September 1 and there were around 15 lakh applicants who had taken the exam.

    TNPSC Group 4 result 2019: Big surprise for 15 lakh candidates

    The cut off marks are released along with the TNPSC Group 4 result 2019 as well. It may be recalled that the notification had been issued in June 2019. The results are available on tnpsc.gov.in.

    How to check TNPSC Group 4 result 2019:

    • Go to tnpsc.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu results

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 9:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue