TNPSC Group 4 result 2019: Big surprise for 15 lakh candidates

Chennai, Nov 13: The TNPSC Group 4 result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result declaration came as a surprise for candidates as they were expecting the same to be released sometime in December 2019. The written test for the same was held on September 1 and there were around 15 lakh applicants who had taken the exam.

The cut off marks are released along with the TNPSC Group 4 result 2019 as well. It may be recalled that the notification had been issued in June 2019. The results are available on tnpsc.gov.in.

How to check TNPSC Group 4 result 2019:

Go to tnpsc.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout