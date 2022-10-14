Transgenders entitled to special reservation for third gender: Madras HC

Trichy senior cop in trouble for sharing nude pics on official WhatsApp group

TNPSC Fisheries Inspector 2022: Registration begins, check eligibility and pay scale

Chennai

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Oct 14: TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC has released notification to recruit for various posts including Sub-Inspector of Fisheries posts on Friday. The registration link is now active and the deadline to apply will end on November 11, 2022. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

Eligibility

Must possess a degree of Bachelor of FisheriesScience awarded by the Tamil Nadu Fisheries University or any other University or Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission.

Must possess a degree of M.Sc. in Zoology or Marine Biology or Coastal Aquaculture or Mariculture or Special Zoology or Coastal Engineering or Oceanography awarded by any University or Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission.

Age limit

SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of All Categories: No maximum Age limit.

'Others' [i.e. candidates not belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)sand BCMs] Should not have completed or will complete the age of 32 years.

Pay scale

If selected, candidates will get a monthly salary between Rs.37,700 and Rs. 1,19,500/- (Level 20) (Revised scale).

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 64 vacancies.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in

Register and create login ID and password

Log in by providing credetials and click on registration link

Fill the form, upload required documents

Pay application fee and submit

Download and take printout for future reference.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 23:17 [IST]