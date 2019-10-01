TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Hall ticket delayed: Check latest date and time

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Oct 01: The TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Hall Ticket will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

While it was initially stated that the Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee would release the hall ticket on September 30, 2019, the same was postponed.

Due to administrative reasons the download of admit card is deferred and will now be available from October 1, 2019, after 05.30 PM onwards up to October 6, 2019.

For the selection of forest watcher a computer-based test would be conducted on October 5 and 6 2019. A total of 54 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment.

The notice reads, "based on the online examination, the eligible (successful) candidates will be called for appearing in certificate verification, physical standards verification and endurance Test in 1:3 ratio for final selection."

The exams would be held in all districts of Tamil Nadu and the same would be conducted in both English and Tamil. The admit card once released will be available on https://www.forests.tn.gov.in.