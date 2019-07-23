TNFUSRC Forest Watcher exam dates announced

Chennai, July 23: The TNFUSRC Forest Watcher application process has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The recruitment process is being undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee. The official notification states that the computer based online exam will be held on October 5 and 6 2019.

A transgender candidate, who applies as third gender, will be eligible for appointment in the vacancies reserved for women as well as the vacancies under the general category.

Candidates should have good knowledge of Tamil. The education qualification prescribed is Minimum General Educational Qualification and above, the person must have passed the S. S. L. C. / H.S.C / Degree, etc with Tamil as one of the languages or passed the S.S.L.C public examination in Tamil medium or passed the Second Class Language Test (Full Test) in Tamil conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. More details are available on forests.tn.in.