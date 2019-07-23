  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TNFUSRC Forest Watcher exam dates announced

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Chennai, July 23: The TNFUSRC Forest Watcher application process has begun. More details are available on the official website.

    The recruitment process is being undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee. The official notification states that the computer based online exam will be held on October 5 and 6 2019.

    TNFUSRC Forest Watcher exam dates announced

    A transgender candidate, who applies as third gender, will be eligible for appointment in the vacancies reserved for women as well as the vacancies under the general category.

    Candidates should have good knowledge of Tamil. The education qualification prescribed is Minimum General Educational Qualification and above, the person must have passed the S. S. L. C. / H.S.C / Degree, etc with Tamil as one of the languages or passed the S.S.L.C public examination in Tamil medium or passed the Second Class Language Test (Full Test) in Tamil conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. More details are available on forests.tn.in.

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu examination

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 8:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue