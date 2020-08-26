TNEA 2020: Random Numbers released

YouTube
    Chennai, Aug 26: The TNEA 2020 Random Numbers have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Random numbers will help break the tie when many candidates score the same marks while ranking. This year 1,60,834 candidates registered for counselling and 1,31,436 have paid fees for counselling. Officials said that 1,14,206 candidates have uploaded their documents.

    The rank list would be released on September 7 as per the tentative schedule. The online general quota will be held between September 17 and October 6.

    In the 2019 academic year from the total of 2.8 lakh seats that were available in engineering colleges only 1.5 lakh seats were filled. This year the number is expected to drop further.

    52 help centres will be set up across Tamil Nadu to support candidates applying for admissions. 465 engineering colleges have registered for this counselling, Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan said.

    Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, several private engineering colleges had cancelled the entrance exams for undergraduate courses. They announced that the admissions would be on the marks scored by the candidates in the public examinations. The TNEA 2020 random numbers are available on tneaonline.org.

