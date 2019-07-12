TNEA 2019 Provisional Seat Allotment result, decide by 5 pm today

Chennai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, July 12: The TNEA 2019 Provisional Seat Allotment result has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The allotment has been released for students who have secured ranks between 1 and 9,872. Students who have been allotted a seat have to confirm their tentative allotment by 5 pm today.

If students fail to do so, then the allotment gets cancelled automatically. More details are available on tneaonline.in.

How to check TNEA 2019 Provisional Seat Allotment:

Go to tneaonline.in

Enter captcha code and submit

View allotment status

Confirm or reject the tentative allotment

Exercise the below options if choice of applicant is allotted tentatively

Confirm tentatively allotted choice

Confirm tentatively allotted choice with upward movement

Decline tentatively allotted choice for upward movement

Decline tentatively allotted choice and opt to take part in next round

Quit counselling