    TNEA 2019 Provisional Seat Allotment result, decide by 5 pm today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Chennai, July 12: The TNEA 2019 Provisional Seat Allotment result has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The allotment has been released for students who have secured ranks between 1 and 9,872. Students who have been allotted a seat have to confirm their tentative allotment by 5 pm today.

    TNEA 2019 Provisional Seat Allotment result, decide by 5 pm today

    If students fail to do so, then the allotment gets cancelled automatically. More details are available on tneaonline.in.

    How to check TNEA 2019 Provisional Seat Allotment:

    • Go to tneaonline.in
    • Enter captcha code and submit
    • View allotment status
    • Confirm or reject the tentative allotment
    • Exercise the below options if choice of applicant is allotted tentatively
    • Confirm tentatively allotted choice
    • Confirm tentatively allotted choice with upward movement
    • Decline tentatively allotted choice for upward movement
    • Decline tentatively allotted choice and opt to take part in next round
    • Quit counselling

    tamil nadu results

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 8:26 [IST]
