TNDTE Result 2019 date for August exam: Check latest update

Chennai, Nov 04: Several candidates continue to await the release of the TNDTE Result 2019 for the August exam. The results once declared would be available on the official website.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education had not released any official notification regarding the declaration of the result. Students were expecting that the result would be declared on October 30, 2019.

It may be recalled that the results were to be declared on October 11, 2019. However the same was postponed and no official reason was given. There were also unconfirmed reports that the results may get further delayed and released only in November. The result is expected either by this week or in the second week of November. The results once declared will be available on tndte.gov.in.

How to check TNDTE Result 2019 for August exam:

Go to tndte.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout