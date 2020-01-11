TNDTE Diploma Result 2019 declared: Website crashes

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Jan 11: The TNDTE Diploma Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu. The website is currently down due to heavy traffic. Officials are working on the issue and the same would be up and running soon. The results are available on tndte.gov.in.

How to check TNDTE Diploma Result 2019:

Go to tndte.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout