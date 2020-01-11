  • search
Trending Iraq Nirbhaya JNU
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TNDTE Diploma Result 2019 declared: Website crashes

    By
    |

    Chennai, Jan 11: The TNDTE Diploma Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results were declared by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu. The website is currently down due to heavy traffic. Officials are working on the issue and the same would be up and running soon. The results are available on tndte.gov.in.

    TNDTE Diploma Result 2019 declared: Website crashes

    How to check TNDTE Diploma Result 2019:

    • Go to tndte.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu results

    Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 8:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue