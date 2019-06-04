TNDTE April 2019 result expected on this date

Chennai, June 04: The TNDTE April 2019 result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The trends in the past suggest that the results are declared in the first week of June. This time too the result could be expected at around the same time. It is expected that the results would be declared by June 7.

The Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education conducts the diploma exams twice a year. For the odd semester the exams are conducted in October and November, while for the even semesters the same is held in March and April. The results once declared will be available on tndte.gov.in.

How to check TNDTE April 2019 result:

Go to tndte.gov.in

Click on the results tab

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout