  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TNDTE April 2019 result expected on this date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Chennai, June 04: The TNDTE April 2019 result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The trends in the past suggest that the results are declared in the first week of June. This time too the result could be expected at around the same time. It is expected that the results would be declared by June 7.

    TNDTE April 2019 result expected on this date

    The Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education conducts the diploma exams twice a year. For the odd semester the exams are conducted in October and November, while for the even semesters the same is held in March and April. The results once declared will be available on tndte.gov.in.

    How to check TNDTE April 2019 result:

    • Go to tndte.gov.in
    • Click on the results tab
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu results

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 7:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue