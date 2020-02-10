TNDALU Result 2019 declared: Direct link to check

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Feb 10: The TNDALU Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University. The exams were held in November 2019. The students will also be able to download their scorecard online.

Students must note that the online publication of the result is for information purpose. Students would still need to collect their original marks card from the college or university office. The results are available on tndalu.ac.in.

Direct link to download TNDALU Result 2019: http://results.tndalu.ac.in/honsresnov19.aspx

How to check TNDALU Result 2019:

Go to tndalu.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout