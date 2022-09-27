YouTube
    TNCDW signs MoU with British Council for imparting soft skills

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The state government is at the forefront and aims to impart soft skills to at least 40,000 unemployed youth of the state.

    An MOU was signed between British Council with Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW) in a bid to offer soft skills to unemployed youth. These soft skills shall be imparted under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY). With this MOU, the agenda of the state government of impairing soft skills to around 40,000 unemployed state youth will be fulfilled. Also, after this training, the youth will become expert enough to get employment in the country and outside the country.

    As per the MoU, the youth belonging to the age group of 18 to 35 years will be imparted soft skills. These soft skills is going to help them in developing their usage of emails, preparing resumes on their own, English communication skills, interview and communication skills, group discussion, and leadership skills. These skills are going to help the candidates in improving their overall employability skills.

    For the implementation of the scheme, the rural development department is going to offer short-term training courses for the rural youth in around twenty different departments and 80 different sectors to improve their employment skills. Apart from this, the candidate shall also be imparted special training session.

    This MoU was signed in the presence of Minister for Rural Development KR Periyakaruppan and Rural Development Secretary P Amudha.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 17:43 [IST]
    X