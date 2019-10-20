TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2019 declared, where to check

  • search
    Chennai, Oct 20: The TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results for the Post Graduate Assistant or Physical Education Directors Grade-1 exam has been declared. The exam was attempted by 1,47,594 candidates.

    The answer keys were released on October 3 2019 and the computer based exam was held on September 27, 28 and 29. Candidates can check their results by entering their details. The results are available on trb.tn.nic.in.

    Sunday, October 20, 2019, 8:47 [IST]
