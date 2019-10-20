TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2019 declared, where to check

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Oct 20: The TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the Post Graduate Assistant or Physical Education Directors Grade-1 exam has been declared. The exam was attempted by 1,47,594 candidates.

The answer keys were released on October 3 2019 and the computer based exam was held on September 27, 28 and 29. Candidates can check their results by entering their details. The results are available on trb.tn.nic.in.