TN govt sanctions Rs 33.56 cr for 'Chief Minister Breakfast Scheme'

Chennai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Aug 01: The Tamil Nadu Government has sanctioned Rs 33.56 crore for the 'Chief Minister Breakfast Scheme' to provide free morning breakfast to government school students studying in classes I to V.

In the first phase, the scheme will benefit a total of 1,545 government primary schools where over 1.14 lakh children will get breakfast at school.

Earlier, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin announced that all government primary school students from 1st to 5th standards will be provided nutritious breakfast on all working days. He also mentioned that the scheme would be implemented through the local bodies and expanded to all parts of the State in phases.

Now Tamil Nadu government has passed a government order in which in the first phase of the scheme 1,545 government school students get breakfast.

In an 'Awareness Program for School Students, Mental & Physical health' event while delivering a speech Stalin said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and several people miss it. He even recollected how he had missed his breakfast during his college days due to the hurry to catch the government bus to the college.

Chief Minister Breakfast Scheme: What is on the menu?

On Monday - Rice Upma or Rava Upma or Semaya Upma or Wheat Upma with Vegetable Sambar.

On Tuesday - Rava Kichadi or Semaya Kichadi, Vegetable Kichadi or Wheat Rava Kichadi with Vegetable Sambar.

On Wednesday - Pongal or Rava Pongal and Vegetable Sambar

On Thursday - Rice upma or Rava Upma or Semaya Upma or Wheat Rava Upma and Rava Kesari or Semaya Kesari

On Friday - Rava Kichadi or Semaya Kichadi or Vegetable Kichadi and Rava Kesari or Semaya Kesari.

It also mentioned that weekly twice millet food should be added to the breakfast menu. Breakfast will be provided on all school working days.

A midday meal scheme which will motivate a lot of poor families to send their childrens to school, the scheme will also eradicate nutrition deficiency, the establishment of schools of excellence and primary health centres in urban areas.

Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 10:06 [IST]