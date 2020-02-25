  • search
    TN: 12 shops gutted in fire at market in Kothagiri

    By PTI
    Udhagamandalam, Feb 25: At least 12 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in the main market of Kothagiri, about 20 kms from here, early on Tuesday, police said.

    The fire was noticed by the public, who immediately alerted the fire and rescue services personnel. Though the fire and rescue personnel managed to douse the blaze, 12 shops were burnt, they said.

    Timely action helped prevent the spread of flames to the market, which houses more than 200 shops, they added.

    Police are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire as there was no electricity connection in the market.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 13:17 [IST]
