TN 11th Result 2022 out: 90.07% students pass

Chennai

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Jun 27: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination, TNDGE released the TN 11th Result 2022 today, at around 10 am. Students can now check their results available online on the official website. The overall pass percentage is 90.07%.

The 11th examination was held from May 9 to May 31, 2022. Around 8 lakh students have appeared for Class 11 examination in the state.

How to Check Tamilnadu 11th Result 2022?

• Visit official website- www.tnresults.nic.in / dge.tn.gov.in results 2022

• Click on the "TamilNadu HSC First Year Result 2022" link.

• Fill in Registration number and date of birth in the appropriate fields.

• Click on the "Submit" button.

• The online mark sheet of tnresults.nic.in 11th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

• Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference.

Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 10:45 [IST]