    TANCET Admit Card 2021 released

    Chennai, Feb 05: The TANCET Admit Card 2021 has been released today. The same once is available on the official website.

    Candidates who have applied for TANCET 2021 are advised to visit the official website and download the same.

    TANCET Admit Card 2021 to be released today

    The TANCET 2021 exam for MBA and MCA programmes are scheduled for March 20 2021. The TANETT M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan is scheduled to be held on March 21 2021. The exams would be held in two shifts-10 am to 12 pm and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

    Candidates must carry with them a printout of the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre. Candidates with a valid TANCET Admit Card will be allowed to appear in the examination. The admit card is available on TANCET.annauniv.edu.

