TANCET 2020 admit card released: Direct link to download

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Feb 13: The TANCET 2020 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card was released by the Anna University, Chennai. The exam will be conducted on February 29 2020 at the various centres across the state of Tamil Nadu. Below, we are providing you the direct link to download the admit card. The admit card is available on annauniv.edu.

Direct link to download TANCET 2020 admit card: https://tancet.annauniv.edu/cet20/

How to download TANCET 2020 admit card:

Go to annauniv.edu

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout