  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TANCET 2020 admit card released: Direct link to download

    By
    |

    Chennai, Feb 13: The TANCET 2020 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card was released by the Anna University, Chennai. The exam will be conducted on February 29 2020 at the various centres across the state of Tamil Nadu. Below, we are providing you the direct link to download the admit card. The admit card is available on annauniv.edu.

    TANCET 2020 admit card released: Direct link to download

    Direct link to download TANCET 2020 admit card: https://tancet.annauniv.edu/cet20/

    How to download TANCET 2020 admit card:

    • Go to annauniv.edu
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    admit card chennai

    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 16:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X