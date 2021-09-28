YouTube
    Tamil Nadu receives 9 lakh covishield vaccine doses

    By Munesh Krishna
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Sep 28: The vaccine mega camp was planned and conducted by the state government on week end to ensure that all should be vaccinated.

    The second wave of the covid in Tamilnadu is now gradually declining.

    The government advising all the people to vaccinate as the covid can be completely controlled by vaccination.

    The state government recommend to procure the vaccines to the state by central government.

    Central government took steps to procure vaccines and 9 lakhs of covishield were sent.

    Reports said that today the health department received 9 Lakh covishield in 75 parcels by air from Pune.

    It was received by the health department officials and transported in a refrigerated vehicle to the vaccine storage room in Chennai DMS premises.

    Health department officers said that the vaccines will be sent to districts in short supply where people are also eager to get vaccinated.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 17:10 [IST]
