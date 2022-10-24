Tamil Nadu lights up with festive spirit for Deepavali

Tamil Nadu: Light to moderate rain in the next few days

Chennai

Chennai, Oct 24: Deepavali was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Monday with fervour and gaiety.

The sounds of crackers rent the air as people enthusiastically burst fireworks.

In lines with a Supreme Court order, the Tamil Nadu government had specified that crackers should be burst from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm.

Retailers reported brisk cracker sales earlier.

State Governor R N Ravi, leaders of various political parties including AIADMK's K Palaniswami and BJP's K Annamalai greeted people on the occasion.

Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 9:52 [IST]