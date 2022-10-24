YouTube
    Chennai, Oct 24: Deepavali was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Monday with fervour and gaiety.

    The sounds of crackers rent the air as people enthusiastically burst fireworks.

    Tamil Nadu lights up with festive spirit for Deepavali

    In lines with a Supreme Court order, the Tamil Nadu government had specified that crackers should be burst from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm.

    Retailers reported brisk cracker sales earlier.

    State Governor R N Ravi, leaders of various political parties including AIADMK's K Palaniswami and BJP's K Annamalai greeted people on the occasion.

    tamil nadu fireworks celebration diwali

    Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 9:52 [IST]
