Tamil Nadu lights up with festive spirit for Deepavali
Chennai
Chennai, Oct 24: Deepavali was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Monday with fervour and gaiety.
The sounds of crackers rent the air as people enthusiastically burst fireworks.
In lines with a Supreme Court order, the Tamil Nadu government had specified that crackers should be burst from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm.
Retailers reported brisk cracker sales earlier.
State Governor R N Ravi, leaders of various political parties including AIADMK's K Palaniswami and BJP's K Annamalai greeted people on the occasion.
Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 9:52 [IST]