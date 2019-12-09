Tamil Nadu Civil Judge Exam result date confirmed

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Dec 09: The Tamil Nadu Civil Judge Exam result will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exam was conducted on November 24 and as per the latest update the result wold be declared in January 2020.

"The admission of candidates for the main examination will be shortlisted at a ratio not exceeding 10 times of the number of vacancies following the rule of reservation," the official notification states.

A total of 176 vacancies are being filled in through this recruitment drive. The recruitment is for the post of Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu state judiciary.