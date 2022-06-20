Tamil Nadu Board 10th, 12 result declared: Websites to check

Elderly couple who just returned from US murdered by driver, buried in their ECR farmhouse

Chennai, Jun 20: Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSE Results 2022 released today by the Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). A total of 93.76% pass percentage recorded for Higher Secondary (Standard 12th) and 90.07% for SSLC (Standard 10th).

Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website.

TN SSLC, HSC Results 2022: Websites to check

Tamil Nadu Class 10 and 12 results will be available on the official website. tnresults.nic.in.

Besides, you can also check the Tamil Nadu HSC result 2022, Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 on the websites- results.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

TN SSLC, HSC Results 2022: Passing marks

Students require 35 percent marks to get past the Class 12 exam 2022. For theory and practical Tamil Nadu SSLC exams: Students must secure 20 out of 75 in theory and 15 out of 25 in practical exams respectively.

TN SSLC, HSC Results 2022: How to check result online

Go to the official websites--tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in Click on the result tab Fill in your application number and date of birth. Your Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen. Press submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference.