    RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Download now on rrbchennai.gov.in

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Chennai, July 12: The RRB Chennai NTPC Admit card 2019 has been finally released. More details are available on the official website.

    There are over 35,000 vacant post under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for both graduate and non-graduate candidates in some of the zonal railways and production units.

    Candidates who wish to apply will have to undergo the CBT and skill test. Those who clear the test will be called for a medical test and document verification. The final list will be announced after all these rounds.

    Every correct answer will carry one mark in CBTs and 0.3 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The CBT exams will be held for those who have applied for posts of Traffic Assistant and Station Master. Candidates will require to score at least 42 marks to clear the exam.

    A typing skill test of qualifying nature will be taken for the positions of Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Time Keeper and Accounts Clerk cum Typist. More details are available on rrbchennai.gov.in.

    How to download RRB Chennai NTPC Admit card 2019:

    • Go to rrbchennai.gov.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Candidates will be redirected to a new page
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 8:59 [IST]
