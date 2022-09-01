Are you a dog owner in Chennai: Head out and get your pet registered

Rain continues to lash Tamil Nadu; Schools remain shut in 4 districts

Chennai

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Sep 01: Rain continued to batter several districts of Tamil Nadu, forcing authorities to sound alerts for residents hit by waterlogging and educational institutions were shut in the affected areas.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms in many parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sept 1 and Sept 2.

On Thursday, schools remained shut in Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Thanjavur due to heavy rain forecasts.

Central Kerala witnesses continuous heavy rains

Chennai and other neighbouring districts, including Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, witnessed heavy showers since morning.

The latest bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai read, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal during next three hours."

The IMD also predicted light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai and Perambalur districts during the next three hours.

According to the Chennai weather department, Thirukuvalai (Nagapattinam) recorded 13 cm of rainfall, and Kilacheruvai (Cuddalore) and Kovilpatti (Thoothukudi) recorded 11 cm each on Thursday.

Pelandurai (Cuddalore), Agaram Segur (Perambalur), Sholayar (Coimbatore), Devakottai (Sivaganga), Yercaud (Salem), and Chennai also received some good rainfall.

2 die as heavy rains lead to flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan, schools closed

The weather department has also warned fishermen to not venture into the seas during the period mentioned above.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 14:10 [IST]