YouTube
  • search
Trending Queen Elizabeth II Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rahul conveys sympathies to flood-hit Pakistan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kanyakumari, Sep 9: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed sympathies to all the people affected by the floods in Pakistan and condoled the loss of lives in the tragedy.

    The devastating floods in Pakistan have killed 1,391 people since mid-June. The floods in Pakistan, which began in mid-June, have also injured 12,722 people, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    UN chief arrives in flood-hit Pakistan, asks for 'massive support' from international communityUN chief arrives in flood-hit Pakistan, asks for 'massive support' from international community

    "The floods in Pakistan are a terrible tragedy. My heartfelt sympathies to all the people affected and deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," Gandhi said in a tweet. The former Congress chief is on a "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    tragedy rahul gandhi pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X