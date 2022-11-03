Praises and brickbats for Mamata Banerjee's video playing drums in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 03: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday played the drums as she arrived at a family function of Bengal governor La Ganesan in Chennai.

In the viral clip shared by ANI, Banerjee is seen greeting drummers with folded hands. The chief minister then played the drums and her gesture lifted the spirits of the drummers.

The video shared by the news agency has met with a lot of mixed response. While many have hailed the gesture, many others have criticised her for the state of affairs in West Bengal.

"Nothing can top this amazing cultural participation by Didi O' Didi👇🏻👇🏻. PT exercise dandiya, [sic]" Pallavi CT, co-convenor BJP Mumbai - IT and SM Cell, tweeted.

Another user took the opportunity to critcise Banerjee's government and said, "That's what she does, plays drums with the economy, employment, financial condition of Bengal. She plays with the lives of Bengal. That's what she can do best! [sic]"

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays a drum as she arrives at the family function of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/SB03cBS3zk — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Some were also surprised to see the West Bengal CM attending an event of the Governor. "Yes truce has been called between bhaiya and didi. She's agreed to stay low profile to avoid any further proceedings to dearest nephew Abhi. Hota hai bade bade desho main hinduon ki killings par aise hi compromise hote hai, [sic]," a netizen said, accusing her of striking a deal with the Centre.

The West Bengal CM landed in Chennai on Wednesday.

She also met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. "Stalin is like my brother. I came to attend a family function but could not have left without meeting with Stalin. Two political leaders together can talk about things other than politics, we did not discuss anything about politics," ANI quoted her as saying after the meeting.