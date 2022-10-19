YouTube
    Power cut in Chennai on October 19: These areas will be affected

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 19: Several areas in Chennai will be affected by power cuts on Wednesday, as per the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

    The TANGEDCO is carrying out routine maintenance work due to which some areas might be affected with power cut between 9 am to 2 pm.

    Representational Image

    However, the power supply is likely to be restored if the authorities finish off the works as per their plans.

    Affected Areas

    Alinijivakkam, Athipattu, Irulipattu, Janapachatram, P.P.Road, Jaganathapuram Road, Saikiruba nagar and Virundhavan Nagar will face power outages today.

    The electricity department carries out maintenance works on a regular basis. Last week, at least four days the capital city witnessed power cut issues in several areas.

    power crisis chennai

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 9:37 [IST]
