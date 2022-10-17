'Ponniyin Selvan' box office collection: Here's how Vikram-starrer collected in Tamil Nadu

Chennai

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Oct 17: Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' has become the biggest box office hit of all time in Tamil Nadu. The movie has now shattered all the existing records as it became the first flick in the state to breach into Rs 200-crore in the state alone.

Yes, the gross collection of 'Ponniyin Selvan' has crossed Rs 200-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. It has shattered the record of Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' which earned over Rs 194 crore in its lifetime.

The multilingual flick had earned Rs 127 crore in its first week. However, the business dropped to Rs 56.63 crore in its second week. The strong word-of-0mouth has helped the movie to rake in over Rs 200 crore in its home territory.

Among the overseas centres, 'Ponniyin Selvan' has struck gold at the US box office. It has earned $6,351,766 so far in North America.

On the other hand, the worldwide box office collection of 'Ponniyin Selvan' which minted Rs 461 crore.

'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' is a historical film based on Kalki's novel of the same name. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha among others.

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 17:45 [IST]