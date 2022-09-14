Nanjarayan Tank Announced as 17th Bird Sanctuary of the State!

Forest Minister announced allotting INR 7.5 crores for the development of the Nanjarayan tank as a bird sanctuary.

In a recent development, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that the Nanjarayan tank shall be the 17th bird sanctuary of the state. The bird sanctuary has been declared 17th in rank as per the Wild Life (Protection) Act. This sanctuary is going to be home to around 130 bird species.

The Chief Minister himself took to Twitter to announce this decision. In his tweet, the CM said, Happy to announce that the Government has notified the 17th bird sanctuary of Tamil Nadu at Nanjarayan in Tiruppur District. This fulfills the long pending request of bird lovers from across the State."

Earlier in April, the Minister of Forest announced that around INR 7.5 crore funds has been allotted for the development of the bird sanctuary in the Tirupur district.

Spread over an area of 125.6 hectares, the sanctuary is home to migratory bird species. The government is keen to develop it in a way that the environment is conducive for migratory birds. Initiatives shall also be taken to enhance tourism and fishing in the state. Bird species like Ruddy shelduck, northern shoveler, and Bar-headed goose

Apart from this, the state government shall also be taken the initiative to reduce pollution, eradicate chemicals from water resources, etc. Additionally, the sanctuary shall take the help of activists and NGOs to ensure a proper management strategy is implemented to make sure that all the initiatives are implemented.

Lauding the efforts of the state government, K Kalidasan an NGO worker said that this move of the state government is welcoming. Talking to the media, he said that this is the second bird sanctuary in the state that is going to manage the rich biodiversity and species of the locality. He urged that the government should take more decisions in this direction and that more lakes rich in biodiversity are announced as sanctuaries.

