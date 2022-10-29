YouTube
    Much-awaited north east monsoon is here: IMD

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 29: The much awaited north east monsoon commenced over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    Tamil Nadu receives the bulk of its annual rainfall during the northeast monsoon, which prevails over between October and December.

    

    "Northeast monsoon rains commenced over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and adjoining areas of south Coastal Andhra Pradesh today, the 29th October 2022," the IMD said in a release.

    "Under the influence of setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over Bay of Bengal and South Peninsular India, the northeast monsoon rains commenced" over the said areas, it added.

    The weather office forecast scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning as very likely over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Karnataka till November 2.

    Tamil Nadu receives about 48 per cent of its annual rainfall of 914 mm during the northeast monsoon.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 13:35 [IST]
