Madurai's Tidel Park will change TN's downtown into IT hub

Chennai, Sep 23: CM M K Stalin has announced setting up Tidel park with an investment of 600 crores. This park will be set up to convert Madurai's downtown Mattuthavani into an IT hub. Reports suggest that the park shall be set up in two-phase. In the first phase, the park will be set up in 5 acre campus eligible to generate 10,000 jobs. The second phase is going to see an expansion of the park in the remaining 5 acre campus.

Briefing the media at the Tamil Nadu Advanced Manufacturing Conclave in August 2021. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin laid the foundation for the mini tidel parks in Tirupur and Villupuram at a total cost of 77 crore rupees. Along with this he also inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Center for Advanced Manufacturing at a cost of Rs 212 crore at Taramani Tidel Park.

The CM lauded the growing economy of Tamil Nadu and the role of the manufacturing, sector in this. Tamil Nadu has the best position not only in India but also in South Asia Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said. He said that by 2030, we have set a target to make our state a 1 trillion dollar economy. The major aim of setting up this park is to revolutionize the IT sector beyond Chennai.

Twenty years back people would have been afraid to cross the Adyar area of ​​Chennai and travel towards Old Mahabalipuram Road. To that extent, it was a suburb of Chennai. But now days Even the surrounding area of ​​Chennai Taramani looked like the main city. This is going to be Tamil Nadu's first technology park.

Benefit of Tidel Park for Madurai

The first benefit that Tidel park is going to get for the people of Madurai is an increase in the number of IT jobs. In Tamil Nadu, there is only Chennai and Coimbatore for jobs in the IT sector. People from South Tamil Nadu visit Chennai for employment in IT companies. However, with the inauguration of Tidal park, the crown willing to work in the IT sector will consider Madurai as their second option. Thus, Madurai will become an IT hub after Chennai.

Team one India reached out to Sundararajan, an IT company owner who has been running his company for the last twenty-five years. Sundarajan shared that it is due to the efforts of the Tamil Nadu government that his business is in profit. At present, he has a turnover equal to INR 20 crores annually. who has been running an IT company on his own for the last 25 years, attributes the reason he has become a millionaire. He said Chennai is a city famous for its services in the IT sector. That is why foreign companies trust us and give many orders. Former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi is the reason why Chennai achieved that glory adds Sundararajan.

We asked Sundararajan regarding the changes introduced in Madurai after the inauguration of this park. He said that this project is the hope for the people of Madurai. This project is a ray of hope for all those youths that are in the IT sector but are looking for a different location other than Chennai. This project is one of the reasons that has led to the improvement in the infrastructure of Madurai city. Around 80% of the youth who belong to South Tamil Nadu will not be required to leave their homes when the technology park is launched in Madurai.

Madurai Will Become Next IT Corridor

The Tidel Park set up in Tamil Nadu is very important globally in terms of the information industry. That is what made Tamil Nadu an important state in the IT sector services industry. It was only after 1996 that the Y2K issue was much debated in the IT world. It was during that period that this park came to Chennai. It was only after this that OMR Road became the IT Corridor.

Today, OMR has become a city where many NRIs are looking for and buying their dream home. Today, OMR Road has become a dream city for those who wish to travel a lot. The primary reason for this is the extreme development in the real estate sector that has led to the development of multiple apartments, malls, and multiplex theatres. The city is also home to the headquarters of a lot of multinational companies that have led to the exponential growth of the city.

M Karunanidhi's Dream Project

The only reason for this growth is Taramani Tidel Park. It has become a source of income for the youth who studied engineering in Tamil Nadu and flocked to Bangalore and Hyderabad for work. It was replaced by M. Karunanidhi. Tidel Park which he set up is the reason for such development. One of the example for this is the NH road that was once a dreaded road. Flying train and metro train is reaching successive developments.

However, this was not the case till 2000 before the Tidel park was set. Tidel Park was set up in this area during M. Karunanidhi's tenure as Chief Minister before that Hyderabad was the hub of the IT technology world. M. Karunanidhi broke that hope by opening this one technology park. Taramani has undergone a great transformation with the arrival of this one technology park. Even roads that were once normal make this area look like a foreign country today.

The government led by MK Stalin has been on their toes when it comes to the development of Tamil Nadu. This new project is adamant to make the state a pioneer in IT sector.

