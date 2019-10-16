  • search
    Engineering Jobs: 500 TNEB apprentice vacancies announced; What is TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment process

    By Vishal S
    Chennai, Oct 16: TNEB TANGEDCO Graduate/Technician Apprentice vacancies have been announced and 500 Engineering-Diploma jobs are up for grabs at Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. (TANGEDCO). TNEB TANGEDCO online application began on October 9, 2019, and the last date to apply for these fresher jobs is October 25.

    TNEB TANGEDCO Graduate/Technician Apprentice vacancies
    There are 250 Graduate Apprentices vacancies and 250 Technician Apprentice openings. Those applying for TNEB Graduate Apprentice openings should have a degree in engineering (BE/BTech), while those applying for Technician Apprentice posts should have a diploma. The openings are under the specialisations - Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Electronics Communication Engineering, Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology.

    Download TNEB TANGEDCO Graduate/Technician Apprentice official notification: Click Here

    Portal to register for TANGEDCO Apprentice openings: http://boat-srp.com/

    TANGEDCO Apprentice discipline-wise vacancies:

    TNEB TANGEDCO Graduate Apprentices:

    Total vacancies- 250

    Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 182 Posts

    Electronics Communication Engineering: 10 Posts

    Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 4 Posts

    Civil Engineering: 13 Posts

    Mechanical Engineering: 37 Posts

    Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology: 4 Posts

    TNEB TANGEDCO Technician (Diploma) Apprentices:

    Total vacancies- 250

    Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 182 Posts

    Electronics Communication Engineering: 10 Posts

    Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 4 Posts

    Civil Engineering: 13 Posts

    Mechanical Engineering: 37 Posts

    Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology: 4 Posts

    How to apply for TANGEDCO Apprentice openings:

    • Go to official website boat-srp.com.
    • Find the advertisement "Notification for engagement of Apprentices in TANGEDCO", click on the advertisement.
    • TNEB notification will open read it and check Eligibility.
    • To apply, enter you details correctly.
    • Finally, click submit button and take the print of the application form.

    TANGEDCO Apprentice apply online steps in detail:

    How to apply for TANGEDCO Apprentice openings:
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 4:48 [IST]
