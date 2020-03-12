Direct live link to download TANCET 2020 result

  • search
    Chennai, Mar 12: The TANCET 2020 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results were declared by the Anna University. The exam was conducted on February 29 2020 for MBA and MCA courses. The tests for the Me, MTech, MArch and MPlan was held on March 1 2020. The results are available on https://tancet.annauniv.edu/cet20/.

    Direct link to download TANCET 2020 result: https://tancet.annauniv.edu/cet20/

