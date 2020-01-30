  • search
    Direct link to check Madras University Result 2019

    Chennai, Jan 30: The Madras University Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Over 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the Madras University exam 2019 that was held in November and December. Officials had said that the results would be declared before January 31 2020. The results once declared will be available on unom.ac.in.

    How to check Madras University Result 2019:

    • Go to unom.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 8:19 [IST]
