Chennai power cut today: See list of affected areas

Chennai

Chennai, Nov 09: A few areas will be hit by power supply on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, as per the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

According to TANGEDCO, various parts will witness power cuts between 9 am and 2 pm. The supply may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in that particular area.

Here are the Affected Areas

The power cuts will be witnessed in the areas including Shirupuzhal Pettai, Pappankuppam, G.R.Kandigai, Billa Kuppam, Suravari Kandigai, Iyer Kandigai, and Gummidipoondi Sipcot III Industrial complex area on Wednesday.

The electricity department carries out maintenance works on a regular basis. Last week, at least four days the capital city witnessed power cut issues in several areas.

Consumers can contact Tangedco's 24x7 grievance helpline (94987 94987) to file any complaints regarding the electricity supply.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 10:19 [IST]