Chennai power cut today: Check list of affected areas

Chennai

Chennai, Nov 03: Several areas in Chennai will be affected by power cuts on Thursday as the the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) will be carrying out routine maintenance work.

According to TANGEDCO, various parts of Periyar Nagar (Agaram) will witness power cuts between 9 am and 2 pm. The supply may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in that particular area.

The power cuts will be witnessed in SRP Koil south, thanthoni amman koil street, Kanakkar koil street, Somaiah raja street, babu raja street, sambasivam street, Palavoyal road, loco works main road, GKM colony 1st to 8st, loco scheme IInd street and Circle road 1 on Thursday.

The capital city of Tamil Nadu has been lashed by heavy rainfall in the last few days after the northeast monsoon arrived Chennai on Monday night.

As part of a precautionary measure, a total of 39,616 damaged electric poles and 31,197 fallen poles have been replaced, according to a report in Times Now.

Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 8:53 [IST]