Campaigning for First Phase of local body Polls Ends today; voting on Wednesday

Chennai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Oct 04: The campaign for the first phase of local body elections ends today evening.

After the announcement of the first phase of local body elections across the nine districts the campaigns were started by the various parties in favour of their candidates.

Voting will take place on 6th for 78 districts councilor posts, 755 union councilor posts,1,577 panchayat Chairman posts and 12,252 Grama panchayat ward posts in 39 panchayats in districts.

The election commision which deployed the flying squad are also in full swing in this districts were monitoring and seized the unaccounted money in several areas.

The election commision announced to the party cadres who visited the nine districts from different district for campaign should return to their respectives districts by 5 Pm.

The announcement was made that to complete the campaign by 5 pm by the election commission also ordered to close all the tasmac shops in this districts till october 6th.

The election commision said that more than 40000 candidates were in the field for the various posts in nine districts ad ordered the electoral officers to ensure the safety measures drawn by the health department while voting ,to conduct free and fair elections without any dispute.

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 12:17 [IST]