Are Union Ministers working to Promote BJP in Tamil Nadu?
Chennai: The issue of union ministers inspecting Tamil Nadu has triggered a huge controversy. Many political parties have accused the Union ministers here with election work in the name of inspection. The BJP functionaries in Tamil Nadu replied to the accusation saying that it is a regular practice of inspecting.
A few days ago, BJP state president Annamalai had said that 76 ministers will be coming to Tamil Nadu in 30 days to review whether all the central government's welfare schemes are reaching the public in the right way. "Union ministers are coming to Tamil Nadu to see how well the Union government's plans are being carried out. This month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will send 76 union ministers to Tamil Nadu. 19 ministers have already visited and 57 more will visit in the next few days," Annamalai told reporters.
It is highly important to see the statement of K.P.Munisamy opposition party AIADMK MLA, he said, even a single union minister coming down to investigate the state welfare is itself suspicious and so 76 Union Ministers to visit Tamil Nadu looks very doubtful.
After
Annamalai's
statement
the
oppostition
party
AIADMK,
which
is
in
alliance
with
the
BJP,
lodged
a
strong
condemnation.
K
P
Munusamy,
MLA
and
deputy
general
secretary
of
the
opposition
party
AIADMK,
said,
"India's
sovereignty
can
be
protected
only
when
the
Centre
and
the
state
government
works
in
harmony.
Even
when
the
Congress
was
in
power,
the
government
did
not
come
down
with
such
investigations.
Even
then,
the
central
government's
welfare
schemes
were
available
to
every
state,"
he
said.
He also said, "For the last 50 years, the party ruling at the Centre has not been in power in Tamil Nadu. It is the Dravidian movements that are ruling. "We have brought central government schemes in Tamil Nadu. It is not a healthy practice to keep a tight follow-up on a state in the name of investigation.
During the previous opposition party AIADMK regime, when the former Governor Banwarilal Purohit inspected government departments, the opposition DMK staged protests, claiming that the governor was running a separate government. Now the situation has turned upside down. The opposition party AIADMK has registered its condemnation against union ministers conducting inspections.
"There is a huge anti BJP wave in Tamil Nadu and Narendra Modi wants to change the perspective by making Union Ministers visit several parts of the state, we want to send across the message that they indeed get benefitted from the Centre like other states.
"We
have
the
target
to
prove
that
we
are
the
ideological
opposition
of
the
ruling
govt
DMK.
The
chances
are
high
for
the
growth
of
BJP
in
Tamil
Nadu
and
the
visits
by
Union
Ministers
will
help
to
gain
confidence
of
our
party
functionaries
and
cadres.
Such
initiatives
are
much
needed
before
2024
Lok
Sabha
polls,"
BJP
leaders
said
"The BJP wants to do politics in Tamil Nadu. They plan to contest at least six seats in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. From now on, they have given the responsibility of 3 Union ministers per constituency and are carrying it out. The BJP functionaries should have been doing this but the Union Ministers itself have been appointed for this. Says K Balakrishnan, CPM state Secretary.
"BJP is working to develop their party in Tamil Nadu with their Union Ministers. These investigations are not for the welfare of the public but for the welfare of the BJP party; he said. A closer look at K Balakrishnan's comments will reveal why union ministers have been targeting Tamil Nadu in the last few months.
This
has
been
seen
as
an
important
statement
by
many
other
political
parties.
Speaking on the issue, VCK leader and MP Thol.Thirumavalavan said, "The BJP is targeting Tamil Nadu. The BJP is moving political pieces from various angles for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. No matter how many Union ministers come, the BJP will not be able to get a foothold in Tamil Nadu. Their dream will not come true."
Apart from the known ministers at the Centre, some other ministers have also come to Tamil Nadu in the name of inspection. Bharati Pawar, Pratima Bhowmik, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has arrived.
However, at the place where Gajendra Singh Shekhawat went for inspection, he alleged that the Tamil Nadu government was not implementing the Jal Shakti scheme properly. "But the truth is just the opposite," says Saravanan, a lawyer from the opposition party DMK.
"Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that the Jal Jeevan project is not happening properly in Tamil Nadu. But do you know what authentic information that appeared in the press recently? "From 2020 to 2022, Tamil Nadu is the best state in India to have implemented the Jal Jeevan Mission, That's what the statistics say. Is the Union Minister blatantly lying?" he asked.
After the demise of former CM J.Jayalalitha, BJP has been trying different ways to step in Tamil Nadu. However, Tamil Nadu has always rejected the BJP. Now they have a space in Tamil Nadu as the real opposition party is busy with their internal fights. Union Ministers flooding Tamil Nadu could also be one such move to get a grip into Tamil Nadu. In that case will BJP win the targeted seats in the upcoming Loksabha election which is to be held 2024? Or as always will people of Tamil Nadu once again reject BJP with no seats? As per the statements of other parties about the misusing powers of Union Ministers the Union Government should be more careful while moving their coins in Tamil Nadu.
Oneliners:
- Is BJP trying to use Union Ministers as a trump card to capture Tamil Nadu? Union Ministers an agent of BJP?
- Central government misuses the power of Union Ministers for the BJP party's development
- Union Ministers flooding into Tamil Nadu to investigate the schemes of the central Government are reaching the people.
- 76 Ministers in 30 days to investigate Tamil Nadu is like threatening the state Government.