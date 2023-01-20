Amazing Solar Power Generation in Palani. How is it possible?

Chennai

oi-Oneindia English Desk

Solar Energy is one of the most powerful sources of energy that can be used in various useful ways. Solar Power functions primarily by converting energy from the sun into power. Basically, there are two major forms of energy generation from the Sun for our use- (i) Electricity and, (ii) Heat. Both forms of Solar Energy are produced through the use of Solar Panels that ranges in size from residential rooftops to 'solar farms' stretching over acres of rural land.

Tamil Nadu is among the states of India that emphasize Solar Energy for several uses. Earlier, in the reign of the AIADMK Government, the state had been declared 'electrified'. But the state faced a shortage of electricity in different forms as the population is on the higher side, and the supply of electricity remains at the backhand. But, the Government of MK Stalin (DMK Party) has tried its level best to change the scenario. To fulfill the demand for electricity in the state, the Stalin Government established many separate power generation hubs, that will be easily availed by the public for their needs.

The district Dindigul of Tamil Nadu has a unique system associated with Solar Energy as the Palani Assembly Constituency has made electricity a compulsory aspect of life, by bringing solar power consumption ideas and fulfilling the day-to-day need of people, done by the Electricity Board. Solar Power generation is being monitored by the Electricity Board, they have separate units for Solar Power generation. In many places, the old transformers have been changed and replaced and the power supply has also been restored.

In Palani, Tamil Nadu; Prakash Babu is working as Executive Engineer and while having a conversation, he said in Palani Substation the distribution of electricity to the people through finding a way by repairing transformers and replacing the new transformers, the high voltage can be reduced through this bar distributing the electricity accordingly.

In this area, there are 18,000 services that majorly include shops. There was power stress in Pudunagar as well. 170 electrical connections are there due to the power load that is over or across the 2000 kilowatts. To reduce that, new pieces of equipment have been ensured that consistently supply power.

The MLA of Palani has been in action because there were 1500 families that were completely dependent on only one transformer. Such a huge number on a single transformer does affect the efficacy of supplying power to each and every resident. The number of transformers has been increased, as the issue was raised in the Assembly by IP Sendhil Kumar. A separate transformer of 63KV has been hand given away for the smooth flow of electricity in the area.

Prakash Babu continues to speak with us that in this district, the best tourist spot is Palani Hill Temple and Kodaikanal Hills which need electricity in full demand. The government also takes steps to supply electricity in proper flow. This is the reason why Palani has a new transformer in 52 places to reduce the power shortage!

An average of 13 kilometers have been replaced by high-extension power lines instead of new high-capacity power lines. The quality of the power supply has also been improved tremendously. By replacing these wires, the electrical breakdowns and accidents that were happening so far have been prevented. Generally, the wind force is high in Palani. There is a lot of forests and coconut groves in the area. In such areas, tree branches and fixed power outages have been under check.

The old problem of getting stuck by tree branches has been completely resolved. Only the areas covered by Palani have an electricity demand of around 62 MW. Out of which, a solar power structure for a total power generation of 40 MW has been accomplished. The electricity production takes place in Palani itself. Thus the power loss is completely reduced. A solar structure of 10 MW has also been constructed and that is connected to the Papapatti substation. We are planning to Installation of another 5 MW of solar power generation in the near future Palani is under the plan.

The Electricity Board of Tamil Nadu will be replacing other wires very soon as well. This will improve the quality of the power supply and prevents electrical accidents due to sudden disconnection of wires. For the last ten years, all the electricity problems in Palani have been completely solved, say the people of the area.

The outage problem has also been completely solved. For so many years, the people of this area have been unable to use electronic devices such as TV, mixer, washing machine, and so low voltage. Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has been thanked by the people of Palani for solving the problem and looking into the people's demands.

The problem of low voltage and disruption in power supply has also been deciphered as new transformers have been installed. Speaking to us forward he said, "We have provided 110 electricity connections to the farmers under the scheme of 1 lakh free electricity connections given by Chief Minister Stalin. The 'Minnagam' complaint scheme of the Power Board is very useful. It is not only useful for users but also useful for e-workers like us. Through this, they receive the complaints and send us the specific location on WhatsApp."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 17:12 [IST]