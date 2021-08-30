YouTube
    6 dead, 35 injured in mishap near Kallakurchi

    By Munesh Krishna
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 30: 6 members of the one family were killed in a collision between a government bus and a car near Kallakurichi - a tragic incident while returning from a tour.

    Six members of the same family, including Yuvan, Rebecca and a boy from Chennai Tambaram, were crushed to death on the spot when a government bus returns from Chennai to Kallakurichi on its way to Ooty collided with a car near Thiyakathurugam bypass in Kallakurichi district. After a three-hour struggle, police and rescue team recovered a car trapped under a bus by a giant crane and sent the bodies to Kallakurichi Government Hospital for autopsy.

    Thirty-five people, including the driver of a government bus involved in the accident, are being treated at the Kallakurichi Government Hospital with serious injuries. The tragic incident in which 6 members of a family were crushed to death in a road accident while returning from a trip to Ooty added police officials.

