    HSSC Recruitment 2019: Application date for 3206 HSSC jobs extended; Link to be activated on Aug 28

    By Vishal S
    Chandigarh, Aug 27: HSSC Recruitment 2019 notification announcing extension/change of dates to apply online for 3206 Haryana Govt jobs is out on the official HSSC website. The original HSSC recruitment notification and the new one with new dates can be downloaded here. The online application for these 3,000 plus jobs would begin tomorrow (August 28).

    HSSC change in date pertains to advertisement number 12/2019 which was originally issued in July. These openings are for Surveyor Instructor, Librarian, Computer Instructor, Plumber Instructor, Carpenter Instructor and many other post, the details of which is given below. he application process for these posts will start from 28 August to 22 September 2019.

    HSSC Recruitment 2019

    HSSC recruitment notification download link: Click Here

    HSSC recruitment notification about application date extension: Click Here

    HSSC official website: www.hssc.gov.in

    HSSC recruitment for 3,206 vacancies application link/url: http://adv122019.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx

    (This link is not activated as of now, and will become active on August 28)

    Haryana SSC Recruitment 2019: Job opening details for 3206 Vacancies

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 18:39 [IST]
