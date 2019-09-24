HSSC 3864 PGT jobs application form date extended, Check HSSC PGT recruitment notification here
Chandigarh, Sep 24: HSSC Recruitment 2019 for 3864 PGT vacancies' last date to fill application form has been extended. HSSC had issued the job notification for recruiting 3864 PGT Vacancies in the Advt. No 13/2019 on official website.
HSSC PGT application form direct link: Click Here
HSSC PGT recruitment original notification: Click Here
HSSC PGT date change notification: Click Here
HSSC PGT recruitment important dates:
Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications - 2 September 2019
Closing Date for Submission of Online Application - 26 September 2019)
Closing Date for Fee Submission - 30 September 2019
HSSC PGT recruitment Vacancy Details:
Biology-127
Chemistry-131
Commerce-304
Civil Science-1373
English-530
Fine Art- 35
Hindi-194
History-329
Math-522
Music-35
Physical Education-241
Urdu-6
Computer Science-37
Steps to apply for HSSC PGT jobs:
- Visit hssc.gov.in
- Click on "Advertisements".
- Under list, the one you are looking for is Advt. No 13/2019
- There is a pdf icon, and you can download notification here.
- Download notification and read carefully.
- The direct link to apply is- http://adv132019.hryssc.in/CMS/Content_Static.aspx?did=451
- Fill up the form
- Submit