HSSC 3864 PGT jobs application form date extended, Check HSSC PGT recruitment notification here

Chandigarh

By Vishal S

By Vishal S

Chandigarh, Sep 24: HSSC Recruitment 2019 for 3864 PGT vacancies' last date to fill application form has been extended. HSSC had issued the job notification for recruiting 3864 PGT Vacancies in the Advt. No 13/2019 on official website.

HSSC PGT application form direct link: Click Here

HSSC PGT recruitment original notification: Click Here

HSSC PGT date change notification: Click Here

HSSC PGT recruitment important dates:

Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications - 2 September 2019

Closing Date for Submission of Online Application - 26 September 2019)

Closing Date for Fee Submission - 30 September 2019

HSSC PGT recruitment Vacancy Details:

Biology-127

Chemistry-131

Commerce-304

Civil Science-1373

English-530

Fine Art- 35

Hindi-194

History-329

Math-522

Music-35

Physical Education-241

Urdu-6

Computer Science-37

Steps to apply for HSSC PGT jobs:

Visit hssc.gov.in

Click on "Advertisements".

Under list, the one you are looking for is Advt. No 13/2019

There is a pdf icon, and you can download notification here.

Download notification and read carefully.

The direct link to apply is- http://adv132019.hryssc.in/CMS/Content_Static.aspx?did=451

Fill up the form

Submit