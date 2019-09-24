  • search
    HSSC 3864 PGT jobs application form date extended, Check HSSC PGT recruitment notification here

    By Vishal S
    Chandigarh, Sep 24: HSSC Recruitment 2019 for 3864 PGT vacancies' last date to fill application form has been extended. HSSC had issued the job notification for recruiting 3864 PGT Vacancies in the Advt. No 13/2019 on official website.

    HSSC 3864 PGT jobs application form date extended, Check HSSC PGT recruitment notification here

    HSSC PGT application form direct link: Click Here

    HSSC PGT recruitment original notification: Click Here

    HSSC PGT date change notification: Click Here

    HSSC PGT recruitment important dates:

    Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications - 2 September 2019

    Closing Date for Submission of Online Application - 26 September 2019)

    Closing Date for Fee Submission - 30 September 2019

    HSSC PGT recruitment Vacancy Details:

    Biology-127

    Chemistry-131

    Commerce-304

    Civil Science-1373

    English-530

    Fine Art- 35

    Hindi-194

    History-329

    Math-522

    Music-35

    Physical Education-241

    Urdu-6

    Computer Science-37

    Steps to apply for HSSC PGT jobs:

    haryana recruitment

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 7:59 [IST]
