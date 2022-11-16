HBSE 10th, 12th supplementary Result 2022 declared; Direct link here

Tuesday is now ‘No Meeting Day’ in Haryana and officers to be with people on Friday

Chandigarh

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Nov 16: HBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022- The HBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result exam 2022 results have been declared. The same can be checked on the official website. The Haryana Board had conducted the exam on September 29 to October 17 at 44 centers across the state for students who failed in a subject.

As per an official release, a total of 46.52 percent of students who appeared for the examination have qualified for the Haryana board class 10th supplementary examination 2022 and 60.14 percent have passed the class 12th examination. The results are available on bseh.org.in.

Further, the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, has also declared the Open School Secondary and Senior Secondary results. As per media reports, the pass percentage for the Haryana Open School Secondary Examination is 53.17 percent, and for the Senior Secondary open school examination is 43.06 percent.

How to check HBSE Class 10, 12 compartment/reappear exam 2022 results:

Log on to bseh.org.in

Click on the link 'Haryana Board results 2022' displayed under the "What's New" section

Enter required details

Submit

View Result

Take a printout

Students can also click on the direct link to check and download their respective results:

Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 17:49 [IST]