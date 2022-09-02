Haryana: Woman pushed off train after failed rape attempt in Fatehbad

Selling chaats not a shame: How a Mohali girl became role model by starting stall to support education

Chandigarh, Sep 02: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was killed after she was allegedly thrown out of a running train in a bid to escape a rape attempt by a man in Haryana's Fatehbad district.

The woman and her son were travelling from Rohtak to Tohana in an unreserved coach when the man tried to molest her, after which she fought back.

According to the child, the entire coach was empty, except for the three passengers. The man pushed his mother out of the train and jumped out himself.

"My son was crying. He came running to me, said a man has pushed mother from the train door," the victim's husband was quoted saying by NDTV.

"She called on the mobile when she was 20 km away, asking to come to the station to pick her up. Now she is no more," he added.

Police have found Sandeep, the accused in the case. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment. He will be arrested soon.

After a massive search, the police have found the victim's body. A probe is underway.

