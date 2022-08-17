Haryana: 6 year old raped and murdered

India
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Aug 17: A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting, raping and murdering a girl child in Haryana's Panipat, police said on Tuesday.

    Police said the incident took place Monday when the girl, 6, was playing in a park near her home in Panipat, with her brother two years younger than her.

    Representational Image

    She was abducted from the park by the accused who raped and later killed her, said police, news agency PTI reported.

    The accused has been identified as Ishwar from Uttarakhand, who lived in Panipat and worked at a dhaba, police said.

    The girl's body was handed over to her relatives after a post-mortem in Panipat.

    The post-mortem report revealed that after the sexual assault the child was strangled to death, police said.

    Police said that after receiving a complaint from the girl's family they scanned the CCTV footage of nearby factories which showed accused carrying the child after abducting her.
    He was identified on the basis of this footage, police said.

    The accused was arrested near Gymkhana Club in Sector 25 in Panipat on Monday evening, they said.

    He was booked under relevant provisions of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

    Police said the accused had lured the girl by offering her a biscuit. He took her to a desolate area where he raped her. He then strangled her and left her body near a drain and fled.

    For the past five months, Ishwar had been working at a dhaba near Panipat's Flora Chowk, they said.

    He was remanded to one-day police custody by a court in Panipat on Tuesday.

    The girl's brother had told the family, which belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, that a man had taken away his sister. The family then moved to the police.

    haryana raped girl murdered arrested pocso act

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 11:25 [IST]
    X